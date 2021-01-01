PATRICIA LUMPKINS
My name is Patricia Lumpkins and I was born on January 16, 1939 in New Jersey. My body finally gave way and I passed from this precious place called earth on December 28, 2020. Cancer and pain no longer have a grip on my life. I was preceded in death by my parents, Virginia and Edward Werle and my oldest sister, Carol Joan nides. I am survived by my two younger sisters (Virginia Gandy and JoAnn Smith) whom I admired greatly. I am proud to say I was married to the love of my life, Richard Lumpkins until he passed away in 2003. The two of us raised our beloved children (Ed Bemis, Linda Porter, Michael Lumpkins, Bruce Lumpkins, David Lumpkins, and Charlie Lumpkins) to have good morals and integrity. I will miss all my children and their families dearly. My hope is everyone will always remember the good times we had together. I will also continue to love all my nieces, nephews, grand-children, great grand-children, and friends I met on my journey through life. I want to express a special thank you to Sam Doak for being by my side and caring for me all the years after my husband passed away. Additionally, a special thank you to Joyie Bemis for helping take care of me in my final days and everyone else who had a hand in my care. As I think about what "golden nuggets" of advice I can leave behind for all my friends and family members, I would say to be kind to everyone who comes across your path. Always remember and cherish the good memories you have of me. Most importantly, seek and apply Biblical truths in your life. I encourage everyone to read John Chapter 11, Verses 25 & 26. Take care until we meet again on the other side, Love Patricia Lumpkins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.