Funeral services for Patricia “Pat” Ann Wise, 75, of Killeen will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Southside Church of Christ of Killeen. Burial will follow at North Belton Cemetery in Belton.
Ms. Wise died Jan. 9, 2023. She was born on March 7, 1947, in Paris, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.