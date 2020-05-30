A funeral mass for Patricia R Teasley, 78, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove. A burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Teasley died May 22, 2020.
She was born Nov. 5, 1941, in Saint Paul, Minn., to Rose Marie Milani and Peter John Matanich.
Mrs. Teasley met her future husband James Paul Teasley on a blind date, they were married Aug. 10, 1963, in Marble, Minn. She was an RN for 57 years and a nurse educator for close to 40 years. She retired from teaching nursing at Central Texas College in Killeen. She maintained her nursing license and volunteered at the Copperas Cove and Killeen Free medical clinics. She was a long time member of Holy Family Catholic Church and also ran the Nurse Ministry there. Mrs. Teasley also volunteered at the CTC food bank. She always had time to help and volunteer, and she loved the Lord.
Mrs. Teasley loved traveling with her husband. She loved her family and spending a lot of time with them. She was the best grandmother ever and always supported and loved her grandchildren no matter what. She also loved her various grand dogs.
Survivors include daughters, Ann Bogus and her husband Thomas of Harker Heights, Kate Kerr and her husband Aaron of Vilsek in Germany; grandchildren, Jared Aker, Caitlan Aker, Gavin Kerr, Casey Kerr and Sean Kerr.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. A recitation of the rosary will occur at 7 p.m.
If you choose to make a donation, please remember My Brother’s House of Holy Family Catholic Church or Holy Family Building Fund.
