Patricia Ryan

Memorial services for Patricia Ann Ryan, 84, are pending with Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen. A private service will be held for family and closest friends.
Mrs. Ryan died peacefully Dec. 26, 2021, at home with family at her side.
She was born Sept. 15, 1937, in Danvers, Massachusetts, to the late Henry Oliver and Yvonne (Oullette) Oliver. She was one of eight siblings.
Patricia planted roots in Killeen in the mid-1960s and raised three children.
She was an employee of Winn’s Variety Store for many years. Patricia retired from Winn’s in 1994 as the chain was closing its doors. She had worked her way up from store clerk to store manager during her years of employment with the company.
For many years. Patricia spent her spare time volunteering with Special Olympics bowling until life events pulled her into a different direction.
Patricia enjoyed reading and movies, gardening, sewing and crafts. She shared her time with her little rescue dog Mischief. After her retirement, she kept busy with friends and family, square dancing and traveling throughout the United States. Patricia lived with style and intention and she had a lot of fun while at it.
Patricia is preceded in death by her first husband, James Eugene Lindsey, her second husband, Lanny Lee Ryan, and her eldest son, Richard McKay Lindsey.
Survivors include daughter Rhonda Alyne Hart and son-in-law James Hart; son Dale Edward Lindsey and daughter-in-law Tina Roper.
For those who wish to honor Patricia with a donation, please consider making a contribution to the Killeen Animal Services shelter. Mail donations to 3118 Commerce Drive Killeen, TX 76543.
