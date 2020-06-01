A funeral Mass for Patricia R. Teasley, 78, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road in Copperas Cove.
Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Ms. Teasley died May 22, 2020.
She was born Nov. 5, 1941, in Saint Paul, Minnesota, to Rose Marie Milani and Peter John Matanich.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
A recitation of the rosary will occur today at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
If you choose to make a donation, please remember My Brother’s House of Holy Family Catholic Church or Holy Family Building Fund.
