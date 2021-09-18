PATRICK FRANK
CALABRIA
(March 22, 1950 - September 15, 2021)
Patrick Frank Calabria, 71, of Killeen, Texas, passed away on September 15, 2021 from Pulmonary Fibrosis.
His wishes were to be cremated with no service.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Sebastian and Esther.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine; his two children, Christopher and Jeremy (Katrina); his two brothers, Michael (Ingrid), and Jerome; his sister, Rosemarie Ciminieri; his three grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.