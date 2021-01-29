A homegoing celebration for Patrick Lynn Warren Sr., 52, will be 11 a.m. today at Great Commission Baptist Church, 7700 McCart Ave., Fort Worth. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. Saturday at Wixon Cemetery, 4100 Roan Chapel Road, Bryan.
Mr. Warren died Jan. 10, 2021.
Survivors include his wife, Bobbie Warren; mother, Dorothy Warren; children, Patrick Jr., Dumon Smith, and Shaquon Warren; brothers, Derrick, Earnest III, and Alonzo Warren, Christopher Mathis, and Otis Dummus; sisters, Phyllis Thompson, Charlot Finnigan, and Elaine, Portia and Shay Warren; one grandson, Sir Jeremy Johnson; and a host of other relatives.
