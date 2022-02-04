Patrick Rox

Funeral services for Patrick Lynn Rox, 70, of Copperas Cove, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Eastside Baptist Church, 1202 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Copperas Cove, with burial following at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mr. Rox died Jan. 31, 2022.
He was born Sept. 25, 1951, in Gorman, to the late John Adcock and Ima Jean Rox.
As a young child, he lived in nearby Dublin and DeLeon. In his later youth, he moved frequently with his mother, adoptive father, Walter Rox, Tony and his three younger siblings, Artie, Angie and Natalie.
At age 14, he tragically lost his mother when their car was struck by a train. He lived with his father and siblings in Austin and then, in 1968, he moved to Copperas Cove to live with his cousins, where he would find the stability his earlier years lacked. At CCHS, he played football and met the love of his life, Pam Manning. They were married 29 years.
Pat worked many years as a Realtor and lovingly parented his three children, Aimee, Josh, and Will. He spent his last 21 years as a teacher and coach at CCHS. He was popular with students, student-athletes, and faculty alike for his caring and approachable demeanor as well as his no-nonsense approach and sometimes dark humor.
He found great joy as a grandfather. He was a steady, loving presence in the lives of Patrick, Ben, Noah, Ella, Rhys and Graeme. He was always there for his children and grandchildren, nonjudgmental and always eager to listen and offer comfort. His loss will be felt deeply for years to come.
Pat loved the Lord and served him diligently. He helped build Eastside Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday School and served as a deacon. His life was a testament to his adherence to the teachings of Jesus; he emanated love, charity, humbleness and kindness.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, John Adcock and Ima Jean Rox; his adoptive father, Walter Rox; and his sister, Natalie Rox.
Survivors include his ex-wife, Pam Rox; their children, Aimee Coleman and husband Peter, Josh Rox and wife Mary, Will Rox and ex-wife Brandi; grandchildren Rhys, Graeme, Noah, Ella, Patrick and Ben; and siblings Tony Rox, Artie Rox and Angie Pinnow.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 S. FM 116, also in Copperas Cove, which is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Communities In Schools of Greater Central Texas, Inc.Condolences may be left at VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
