Patsy Ann Tatum
No services are being held for Patsy (Pat) Ann Tatum, 67, of Copperas Cove.
She died Sept. 7, 2020.
Mrs. Tatum was the beloved wife of Joseph (Tony) Tatum, mother of Elizabeth Hall, grandmother of Cierra (James) Hall and Michael Hall, great-grandmother of Silas Fholer. Please send any gifts or donations to Elizabeth Hall at 1810 Beltline Road No. 265, Garland, TX 75044.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.