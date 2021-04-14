Patsy Curb

Funeral services for Patsy Ruth Gautier Curb, 75, of Killeen, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Maxdale Cowboy Church with burial following at Cedar Knob Cemetery.
Mrs. Curb died April 10, 2021, surrounded by family.
She was born Feb. 27, 1946, in Killeen to George Richard “GR” and Stella Husung Gautier.
The family moved to San Saba for a few years before returning to Killeen, where she lived the rest of her life.
Patsy married Louis Edward Curb on Jan. 18, 1964.
Her mother had known Louis would make a good son-in-law when she saw him plowing a field when he was just 4 years old.
Their children would tease Patsy and Louis after a yearbook note was found written to “Passionate Patsy” from “Loverboy Louie.” They truly were partners who showed affection and love for one another throughout their 57 married years together.
Patsy helped Louis with his Curb Construction Company and enjoyed staging homes and supporting him behind the scenes.
She also worked for the Killeen Independent School District with the Talented and Gifted Program.
Patsy was a faithful follower of Christ who, as a teen, was part of the Memorial Baptist Church youth group, where she cultivated friendships that lasted a lifetime.
If you asked anyone what was important to Patsy, they would say her faith and family.
She was a third-grade Sunday school teacher and played softball at Memorial Baptist Church and was the VBS director at Trimmier Baptist Church.
Homecoming Fellowship counted her as a founding member, and for the past decade, she was a member of the Maxdale Cowboy Church.
She loved to shop and buy thoughtful gifts for others.
Always stylish with matching accessories, shoes, and beautiful hair, she had a light about her that made everyone feel safe, welcomed and loved.
Patsy was the sixth of nine siblings. She had the honor of caring for her parents and in-laws and quickly became the glue that kept her family together on both sides.
Louis and Patsy were blessed with four children, 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who would be quick to say she could be counted on to be their cheerleader and prayer warrior, always.
She is preceded in death by her parents and son Kenneth.
Survivors include her husband, Louis; daughter-in-law, Karrie Holder Curb; son, Keith (Michelle) Curb; daughter, Kimberley (John) Bridenstine, and daughter Kelley (Raymond) Harris, all of Killeen; grandchildren, Krystle (Jacob) Lange, Lindley (TJ) Mendoza, James, Justin (Staci), Jett, Jordan and Bailee Curb, Riley and Paige Bridenstine and Stella, Peyton and Ava Harris; siblings, Phynetta Horton of Rio Hondo, Richard (Jeanne) Gautier of Austin, Tom (Judy) Gautier of Kyle, Doris Edwards of Copperas Cove, Buster (Delores) Gautier of Maxdale, Charlotte (Wayne) Duncan of Alvin, Connie (Carven) Scott of Dillon, Colorado, and Terry (Margie) Gautier of Leander.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Maxdale Cowboy Church, 2754 Briggs Road, Killeen, TX 76549.
