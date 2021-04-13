Funeral services for Patsy Ruth Curb, 75, of Killeen will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Maxdale Cowboy Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at Cedar Knob Cemetery in Salado.
Ms. Curb died April 10, 2021, in Temple. She was born Feb. 27, 1946, in Killeen.
Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is also in charge of arrangements.
