Patsy Davis
Patsy Smith Davis, age 85 of The Woodlands, passed away on September 23, 2022, in Gatesville, Texas.
Updated: October 16, 2022 @ 12:26 am
A Celebration of Life service will be held at The Woodlands United Methodist Church in The Woodlands, Texas, at a date to be determined.
Patsy was born on February 18, 1937, in Austin, Texas, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Haston C. Smith. The Smith family lived in several Texas cities during Patsy’s childhood, including Brady, Seguin, Houston, and Austin. She was a member of the first graduating class of McCallum High School in Austin and attended the University of Texas at Austin
where she received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. She became a Certified Public Accountant. While at the University, Patsy was very active with Alpha Gamma Delta and served as Chapter President. She continued to volunteer for many years as an alumna and served in various capacities as part of senior leadership of the organization.
Patsy married Frederick Gail Davis of Austin in 1959. Over the six decades of their marriage they lived in several different cities, including Oklahoma City and Tulsa in Oklahoma, San Francisco, California, and different areas around Houston, Texas. They settled in The Woodlands, Texas, when Fred retired. Patsy and Fred enjoyed cooking beautiful and scrumptious meals for friends and family. They especially loved their
“gourmet group” where friends would meet regularly to prepare elegant and interesting meals together. Patsy and Fred traveled to several countries as well, often with groups of friends. Patsy dedicated much of her time to philanthropic organizations, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, helping out at her church, and more. She also participated in
several social groups such as Newcomers in The Woodlands where she made many close friends. With those friends Patsy played mahjong and bridge, met for book club, and enjoyed frequent fun activities.
Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Gail Davis, and a son, Scott Haston Davis.
Patsy is survived by her sister, Annette Smith Lucksinger and husband, Henry; nieces, Laurie Parkhill and husband, Kelly, Elizabeth Bays and husband, Parker; nephews, H. Clay Lucksinger, Michael Martin and wife Shannon; great-nephews, Zachary and Garrett Martin, Christopher and Alexander Bays; and great-niece, Emily Bays.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Habitat for Humanity of Conroe, Texas.
