Graveside services for Patsy Lou Mize Towle, 89, of Lampasas, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Towle died Aug. 12, 2020, at Cedar Hills Nursing Home in Lampasas.
She was born Nov. 1, 1930, in Beeville to Dewey and Mayme Mize.
While she was a stay-at-home-mom for most of her kids’ growing’up years, she also enjoyed teaching children’s music classes in the Copperas Cove Independent School District, playing piano for several local Baptist churches as well as working in the city of Copperas Cove business offices for many years.
Mrs. Towle was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Towle,
Survivors include daughter Cathey Bradfute and husband Tim Clark, sons, Larry and wife Debra Bradfute, Duey and wife Kelly Bradfute, seven grandchildren, many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers are Dustin Stubblefield, Dylan Stubblefield, Joshua Bradfute, Jason Bradfute, Cory Bradfute and Kevin Bradfute.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice or Alzheimer’s Association.
An open visitation will be at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, Monday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
1 Corinthians 2:9 “What no eye has seen, nor ear heard, nor the heart of man imagined, what God has prepared for those who love him.”
