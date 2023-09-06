Services for Patsy Ruth Ferrell Oswalt, 81, of Harker Heights will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Oswalt died Aug. 31, 2023. Patsy was born on December 10, 1941 to Okho (O.E.) and Maudie Ferrell, in Brownwood.
The Ferrell family lived in Comanche, Texas when she was young but moved to Killeen when Patsy was in elementary school. Patsy was educated in Killeen ISD and graduated from Killeen High School in 1960. Patsy passed away August 31, 2023.
Patsy began working at Texas Power and Light in 1961 after she attended business school in Austin.
In May 1963 she married Keith Oswalt and they built a life in Killeen together. Patsy and Keith were married for 10 years when they had their only child, Michelle Oswalt. When Michelle was born, Patsy left her job at TP&L to take care of Michelle. Patsy was a stay-at-home mother until Michelle entered school.
Initially Patsy earned her Real Estate License and started selling real estate to re-enter the workforce. The opportunity to rejoin Texas Power and Light came around 1980 and she went back to a job she loved with people she loved.
She worked at Texas Power and Light until the 1990’s when she took early retirement. Patsy then worked as a secretary in Killeen ISD at the Ellison 9th Grade Center. In 1996 she left KISD to take care of family needs and spent the next several years enjoying her only grandson, Austin Levin.
Throughout Keith and Patsy’s marriage the priorities were God and family. They plugged in to be active members of Faith Temple in Killeen for many years. Most recently they have been a part of the First Baptist Church in Killeen in their worship of God.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, O.E. and Maudie Ferrell, as well as her only sibling, Robert Ferrell.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Keith Oswalt; her daughter, Michelle Oswalt; and her grandson, Austin Levin.
The family would like to thank Killeen Nursing and Rehabilitation and Compassus with providing her care over the last two years.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 6-8p.m. at the funeral home.
