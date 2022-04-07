A private memorial is planned for Patti Cooper, 70, of Copperas Cove.
Mrs. Cooper died April 6, 2022.
She was born July 20, 1951, to Virgil and Delores Folsom of New Underwood, S.D.
Patti was the youngest of three children. She relocated in 2000 from Abilene and worked for Sallie Mae until she retired in 2010. She was a loving, spirited and strong woman who always found the best in people. She loved to bake cookies with her daughter and granddaughter and loved flowers. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful mother and gram and will be missed greatly by her family and friends.
Patti and the lover of her life, Tommy Cooper, loved riding Honda Goldwing motorcycles and travelling together. Mr. Cooper died in 2000 in Clyde, and Patti never remarried.
Patti is preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Cooper. She is also preceded in death by both her parents and her brothers Jerry and Jack.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Bates and husband Gary, of Copperas Cove; son, Richard Hunter and wife Stephanie, of Frisco; grandson Matthew Bates and wife Riley, of Gatesville; granddaughter Alicia Bates of Killeen; and two great-grandchildren, Shanna and Tommy.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Patti’s honor to The Seton Fund or Parkinson’s Foundation.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.