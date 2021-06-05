Patti Eichenberg

Funeral services for Patti Jean Eichenberg, 66, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Eichenberg died May 20, 2021.
She was born June 22, 1954, in Ventura, California.
Patti’s faith and expressions of love for her family were without end.
She laughed when we were happy and cried when we were sad. Those who met her instantly liked her and many loved her. She was a generous soul, often giving to strangers and local charities.
While her husband James was stationed in Germany during the Gulf War, Patti traveled alone to Romania to adopt her two infant daughters, Ana and Laura. The three of them joined Jim in Germany and then moved to Texas to raise their family … that grew to include up to 12 dogs.
She spent years teaching at St. Joseph Catholic School in Killeen. She was the computer teacher and librarian. She made a big impact on all the students she taught.
She will be remembered for her elaborate themed book fairs, her over the top talent shows, her cookie challenges and her aqua adventure computer room. She always went the extra mile to make learning fun for her students.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Eichenberg, and parents, John and Jean McDonald.
Survivors include her two daughters, Ana Eichenberg and Laura Lacey (Brandon Lacey, son-in-law) and grandson, Nolan Lacey.
While she will be dearly missed, her love will live on in those whose lives she touched.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Recitation of the rosary will follow at 7 p.m.
