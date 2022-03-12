Funeral services for Paul Carroll Cathey Sr., 79, of Nolanville, will be held at 11 a.m. March 22 at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home. Interment will be held at 1 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Cathey died March 5, 2022, in Nolanville.
He was born March 28, 1942, in Hillsboro.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 21 at the funeral home.
