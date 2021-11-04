Funeral services for Paul Charles Tinsley Jr., 42, of Killeen, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Simmonsville Missionary Baptist Church in Killeen. Burial will follow at Temple Garden of Memories in Temple.
Mr. Tinsley died Oct. 27, 2021. He was born July 22, 1979.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.