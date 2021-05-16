Services for Paul Daniel Maldonado, Sr., 43, of Killeen, are pending with Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Cameron.
Mr. Maldonado died Sunday, May 9, 2021, in a Killeen hospital, after an illness. Paul was born July 5, 1977, in Austin, to Jesus and Cuca Maldonado. He was in management in the food industry. He was a member of the Church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Mercedes Saez, of Killeen; three sons, Christian Saez and Paul Maldonado II, of Killeen, and Thomas Maldonado, of Burton; two daughters, Brianna Maldonado, of Burton, and Elizabeth Maldonado, of Killeen; two brothers, Jesus and Nicholas Maldonado; and one sister, Crescenia Maldonado.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.green-pattersonfuneralhome.com.
