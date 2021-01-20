A public viewing for Paul Francis Scott, 73, will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
A private funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. on Saturday, available for the public to view on Facebook Live, https://www.facebook.com/CrawfordBowersKilleen.
Mr. Scott died Jan. 10, 2021, at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. He was born Oct. 22, 1947, to Gregory Leo Scott and Mary Marsh in Toronto, Ontario.
He served in the Army from 1969 to 1971, earning the National Defense Service Medal during the Vietnam War. After California, he settled in Texas, where he was a corrections officer for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, before retiring in 2010.
He married his loyal companion, Betty Scott, on Jan. 3, 2014, in a small Killeen ceremony.
Paul was a giving and devoted man, any day of the week. If you called him for assistance, he was there no questions asked. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a crucial community member.
His devotion also translated to his love for the Lord; Paul was an active parishioner at For I’m Not Afraid Ministries, where he became a Deacon under Pastor Steven Davis. While he was a humble, soft-spoken man, his presence will be greatly missed.
If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to Paul’s favorite charity, the House of Mercy food bank, 625 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Harker Heights. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Scott family.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
