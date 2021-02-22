A social hour for retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 Paul Franklin Cook, 83, of Kempner, will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, 211 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove, followed by a memorial service. An interment service with military honors will take place at 3 p.m. Friday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen.
Mr. Cook died Feb. 9, 2021. He was born Dec. 27, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio, to Beryl and Phyllis Cook.
He graduated from Springfield High School 1955, attending University of Dayton (Ohio) 1955-1956; and then Ohio State University 1957-1961. He later earned an Associate in Arts Degree, in June of 1977 from Thomas Edison University in New Jersey.
He was drafted into the Army in August 1961 and was assigned to Fort Knox, Ky., for Basic Training.
Following Basic Training, he married his wife, Olive Katherine Cook in November of 1961. Following their marriage, Paul reported to Fort Holabird, Md., and trained in U.S. Army Intelligence. Over the course of the next 20 years, he performed duties of a special agent for Military Intelligence in Virginia, Ohio, Alabama, Hawaii, Arizona, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Korea, Germany and Thailand.
These duties also included three years of duty as a Special Investigator in the Department of Defense Investigative Service. He retired in January 1982 at Fort Hood.
After retiring from the Army, he worked at a motorcycle dealership; then by a defense contractor on Fort Hood and finally for civil service on Fort Hood in the counterterrorism, counter-intelligence and Army security fields.
He finally retired in 1997 from civil service and pursued his hobby of collecting and restoring antique military Dodge Power Wagons.
He served as a councilman and later mayor of Kempner. He operated the Texas Power Wagon Museum and loved to share his knowledge of Power Wagons.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Beryl and Phyllis Cook; and his wife, Olive Katherine Cook.
Survivors include his sons, Charles Cook, of Kempner, and Steve Cook, of Lampasas County; sisters, Nancy Frechette (Ray) of Rhode Island, cousin, Sherry Wycoff, of Dayton, Ohio, and his grandkids, Alette, Scooter and Duncan Cook.
Paul was proud of his military service and in lieu of flowers, a donation in his honor can be made to the Disabled American Veterans organization.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
