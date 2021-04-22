A service for Paul Kuhn, 75, of Harker Heights, will be held graveside at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mr. Kuhn died April 14, 2021.
He was born June 24, 1945, to Houston and Mildred Kuhn in Port Arthur.
Paul was a proud Navy veteran. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star, Republic of Vietnam Medal, and Expert Pistol Shot Medal.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 29 years, Carol Kuhn; his son Dennis Steinmetz and wife Melissa; and his grandson Jason Tatum.
A time of visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen.
