Paul Rosado-Gonzalez

Funeral services with military honors for retired Sgt. 1st Class Paul A. Rosado-Gonzalez, 79, of Hutto, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Rosado-Gonzalez died peacefully on Dec. 22, 2020, at home.
He was born July 27, 1941, in Lares, Puerto Rico, to Maria Gonzalez and Arsenio Rosado.
All who knew Paul can remember him being dedicated to his professions. He was very loving generous family man and the “life of the party.”
After high school graduation, he joined the Army. He served from 1959 to 1979.
In those 20 years, he served a tour in Vietnam. He retired at Fort Hood with the rank of sergeant first class (E7).
After retirement he joined the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and served for 20 years from 1979 to 1999.
He retired as a lieutenant. He was also a co-owner of McDonald’s restaurants in Round Rock and Temple.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Trudy Rosado; daughters, Diana Rosado and Cristina Cool; sister, Delsa Veles; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four nieces and a nephew.
Beck Funeral Home of Pflugerville is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, give Memorial donations to the Ronald McDonald House Charity.
