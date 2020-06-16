A memorial service for Paul Torres, 62, of Harker Heights will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Those wishing to attend are asked to wear a mask, but it is not mandatory.
Mr. Torres died June 7, 2020.
He was born Jan. 2, 1958, in Austin.
Mr. Torres was the son of the late Andrew Torres and Felicitas Elizabeth Rodriguez.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Alice and Bernice; brothers, James and Robert.
Survivors include his siblings, Andrew & Walter Torres and Mary Rendon; his children, Paul & Holli Torres, Austin & Josie Torres, Amber and Ashley Torres, and Autumn Eaton-Torres; grandchildren, Andrew, Jashawnn, Delyla, Julius, Jaxon, Jace, Maddox and Rylynn.
For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.heritage-funeralhome.com.
