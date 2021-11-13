Paul Washington Sr.

Funeral services for Paul Tyrone Washington Sr., 48, of Converse, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Resurrection Baptist Church in Schertz. A private family interment will be held at a later date.
Mr. Washington died Oct. 31, 2021, in San Antonio.
He was born March 19, 1973, in Wichita, Kansas.
A viewing will be from 10 to 11 am. Friday at the church.
