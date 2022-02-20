Services for Paula Jean (Scott) White, 78, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church of Killeen with Senior Pastor Dr. Randy Wallace officiating.
Ms. White died Feb. 17, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
She was born Aug. 28, 1943, in Pasadena.
When she was a young child, Paula’s family moved to Lampasas County, where she was reared. She attended Adamsville Elementary School and Junior High School. She graduated from Lampasas High School in 1961. After graduating high school she attended Scott and White School of Nursing in Temple, and earned her Registered Nurse certification.
She married Carl Grady White on April 18, 1964, and they made Killeen their home, raising three sons.
After working for several physicians in the area and Director of Nursing at Bell Haven Nursing Home, she settled in as a school nurse for the Killeen Independent School District. She worked there many years before retiring. She made many wonderful friends during her time with the school district and greatly enjoyed working with and caring for the children at her schools.
In her retirement she enjoyed volunteering with Killeen ISD’s HARP program at the Killeen Independent School District Clothes Closet and attending “Club” with her dear friend Emmadell Vernon. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Killeen, where she had many dear friends and sang in the church choir.
Paula will be missed by family and friends, but comfort can be taken in the fact that she is in God’s arms now, whole again and reunited with her husband Carl.
She is preceded in death by her husband Carl Grady White, son Roy Wayne White, sister Clara Chandler, and parents Grady and Sibyl Scott.
She is survived by her sons, Scott White and his fiancé Monika Schu, and Robert White and his wife Brandie; grandchildren Travis White, Kelsey White and Nathan Hevel, Carl B White, Tissa White, Ceaira White and Dawneva Watson; and great-grandchildren Kamden, Zakari, Corydon, Zarek, Lilith, Lyla Jean and Ezra; and sisters Wanda and her husband John Hartman, and Sue (Scottie) Patterson and her husband Gene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an Alzheimer’s charity, or other charity of your choice. The family would also like to express their deepest thanks to the staff at Luvida Memory Care of Belton and Amedisys Hospice Care of Temple for the caring and compassion the showed Paula during her time with them.
A visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.
