A celebration of life for Paula Susan Hayward, 74, of Waco, will be 2 p.m. June 26 at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, 1300 Columbus Ave., Waco.
Mrs. Hayward died June 11, 2020.
She was born Sept. 19, 1945, in Los Angeles, and adopted at birth by Albert and Gladys Sipper.
She loved her family dearly and influenced all of them to serve and follow her Lord and savior, Jesus Christ.
Paula was secretary to the principal at Sugarloaf Elementary in Killeen ISD and at Viking Hills Elementary in Waco ISD.
She retired in 2008 after being employed for 20 years.
After retirement in Waco, she was active in the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program.
As a member of the Columbus Avenue Baptist Church, she loved singing in choir.
Paula gained many lasting friends and memories there.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Rebecca Hayward, as well as a sister, Kathy.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, William Hayward; three children, Paul Hayward and his wife Rebecca of Hurst, Texas, Mark Hayward and his wife Jennifer of Montgomery and David Hayward of Elgin; 10 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; one brother, Eddy Sipper of Los Angeles; and one sister, Robyn Whelan, and her husband Howard of Los Angeles.
OakCrest Funeral Home in Waco is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Down Home Ranch in memory of Paula Hayward at downhomeranch.org or mail to: Down Home Ranch, 20250 FM 619, Elgin, TX 78621.
