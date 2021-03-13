Funeral services for Pedro C. Santiago Morales, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Santiago Morales died Jan. 30, 2021.
He was born Dec. 9, 1935, in Ponce, Puerto Rico. to Pedro C. Santiago, (a World War II veteran) and Ramona Morales, who passed away at the early age of 33.
As an adolescent, he spent time writing love songs and poems.
He quit school in the 10th grade to move to N.Y.C. While living in New York City, he was drafted into the U.S. Army in March 1955 (which interfered with his writing hobby).
He retired as a master sergeant after 30 years of service in March 1985.
He was extremely proud of his family’s combined total of 62 years of military service. His father served in World War II, his eldest son served 20 years in the Army’s combat engineers and his middle son served 10 years as a Marine pilot before joining Delta Airlines for a 32-year career, for that he is most proud of.
Thanks to the Army, he attended Central Texas College and received a General Studies degree.
After attending Basic Training at Fort Dix, New Jersey, he received his first military assignment at Fort Hood in the summer of 1955.
His overseas tours included Enewetak Atomic Testing Grounds (Marshall Islands) which required a Secret Clearance, where he was present during a flight through the “mushroom cloud”. (No pictures were allowed.)
He was also stationed in Germany, Vietnam and Japan. Vietnam had a few scary moments, but some of the closest friendships one can forge were made there.
He was most proud of his Japan assignment at Camp Zama’s Burn Center, where he provided medical care to civilians, including children at a small, local orphanage.
He had several stateside assignments.
He was very proud of his special assignment at the Brooke Army Medical Burn Center in San Antonio.
His most notable assignment was 13 consecutive years (possibly a record) before retirement, with the 1st Cavalry Division, here at Fort Hood from January 1972 to March 1985.
He was awarded the National Defense Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Army Achievement Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Bronze Star, Republic of Vietnam Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Service Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, NCO Professional Development Ribbon # 3.
He was honored to serve under Maj. Gen. Shoemaker, Maj. Becton, Maj. Gen. Todd, Maj. Gen. Williams, Maj. Gen. Lawrence, Maj. Gen. Chambers and Maj. Gen. Conrad.
Days after retiring from the Army, he was bored and did not want to join the “Bud or Coors” family”, so he went to the Department of Veterans Affairs, in Temple, and was immediately hired as a Licensed Practical Nurse. He worked there for an additional 17 years, before retiring for good. While there, he was assigned to the Psychiatric Unit.
He received the Secretary of Veterans Affairs Heart & Hands award in 1995 and the Annual Excellence in Nursing Award (Vocational Nurse) in 1997, in addition to numerous performance awards.
He was a lifetime member of the 1st Cavalry Division Association, the DAV and was also a member of Sociedad Cultural Hispano-Americana.
Mr. Santiago decided that he wanted a celebration of life, rather than an average funeral. He wanted to be remembered the way he was, making you laugh or smile and listening to his favorite old romantic music. He was not a church-going person but had a deep faith in God. His brother, a minister, made sure that it remained solid.
His physical activity was somewhat limited in his later years, due to a pulmonary illness, so writing “Letters to the Editor” became one of his favorite pastimes.
During the long quarantine of 2020, he found and developed a friendship with a man, George Van Riper, who shared his beliefs and hopes for this great country.
He also enjoyed watching sports. He was a fan of everything Texas (Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks, Spurs, etc., etc.).
Other than his children, his proudest achievement was his family’s 62 years of combined military service by his father, two sons and himself.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, the former Josephine Ninfa Cantu Garza of San Antonio; his parents; and his sisters, Nellie and Doris.
Survivors include his only brother, Carlos A. (Ana); two sons, Candy (Jeanne) and Pedro (Heather); daughter, Landy; grandchildren, Sandra, Shawn, Shannon, Carlos, and GianCarlo; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Moira, Emmett and Adalynn; nephews, Sam, Carlos, Pedro, Rookie and Israel Jr.; nieces, Frances, Ingrid and Ruth and several family members on his wife’s side.
Our Dad, Grandpa, Papa Chulo, Papi Chulo, or whatever your nickname for him was, will be deeply missed. We are grateful for the many years we were able to have him in our presence.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the P.C. Santiago Morales Journalism Scholarship fund, which will be created in his honor and offered through Shoemaker High School.
