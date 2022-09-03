Peggy Cantrell

Services for Peggy Eiko Cantrell, 89, of Killeen, will be held privately at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Cantrell died Aug. 29, 2022.
She was born March 20, 1933, in Japan to Hayashi and Harue Yazaki.
Peggy’s childhood memories of Japan in the 1940s were filled with many vivid recollections of both horrible wars and wonderful family events, providing her family with many interesting stories to pass down for generations. After she graduated high school, she entered Kokusai University in Japan, and later finished her degree, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Business Accounting from American Technological University in 1977.
Mrs. Cantrell married her husband Warren G. Cantrell on Dec. 26, 1956, and was married to him for 48 years until his death in 2004. She proudly served as a military spouse and was stationed at various military posts with Fort Hood-Killeen as their final home upon Warren’s retirement.
Anyone who met her would know that she was a strong-willed woman who could accomplish anything she set her mind to do. She worked as a Master Tax Advisor for H&R Block for 42 years and became a Certified Enrolled Agent with the Internal Revenue Service in the late 1970s, always keeping her credentials current. She always said it was wonderful and rewarding to be able to help her many clients that returned to her year-after-year for tax preparation. Concurrently, she was employed by Killeen Independent School District as a Computer Technology Tech for Duncan Elementary School from 1985-1999, while earning a Texas Teacher Certification in Business Administration. She retired from the school district in 1999 but cherished her many friends and memories for the rest of her life.
Mrs. Cantrell’s hobbies included gardening, as her flowers were a big part of her life; listening to all genres of music, classical being her favorite; cooking, as her fried rice was always a hit at potlucks; and, most of all, life-long learning. She was a perpetual student, always emphasizing the importance of education to all she met.
She was a friend to all and served others with kindness, respect, and compassion. She will be missed.
The family would like to thank Visiting Angels of Temple (especially Tanja Brame who was always there to hold her hand), Park Place Manor in Belton and Kindred Hospice of Temple for lovingly assisting her around-the-clock since 2018.
Mrs. Cantrell was preceded in death by her husband, Warren G. Cantrell; mother, Harue: and father, Hayashi Yazaki.
She is survived by her only sister, Nobuko Yazaki of Japan; her son, Thomas Cantrell of Bedford; daughters, Naomi McNamara (Ron) of Harker Heights, and Amy Cantrell of Killeen; grandsons, Aaron McNamara, Michael McNamara; and granddaughter, Madeleine Fontaine.
