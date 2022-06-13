Memorial services for Peggy Jean Weir, 88, of Copperas Cove are pending with Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Ms. Weir died June 3, 2022 surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 25, 1933 in Evans, Louisiana to Paul Mitcham and Essie Smith.
After graduating high school she worked to put herself through secretary school in Texas before she met and married her husband, Paul F. Weir Sr.
She worked as a paralegal and secretary in several states before settling her family down in Copperas Cove in the early 1970’s, where she took a job as a general’s secretary on Fort Hood. She retired from civil service in 1997 and devoted her time to her family and her church, Fairview Community Church.
Peggy was known for her generous heart and kind spirit.
Truly, to know her was to love her, for she always sought the good in a person and forgave everything else.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Mitcham and Essie Smith; sister, Connie Cryer; brothers, Don Smith and Milton”Mitch” Mitcham; husband, Paul F. Weir Sr.; daughter, Sherry Weir Holt; sons, Michael Weir and Randall Weir; daughter-in-law, Deborah Weir; and granddaughter, Wendy Weir.
She is survived by her brother, Rev. Walter T. Shelton; son, Paul F. Weir Jr.; grandchildren, Paul F. Weir III, Donovan Weir and wife Sarah Weir, Jason VanKemseke, and Holly Chandler and husband Adam Chandler; and great grandchildren Jesse Chandler, Izabelle Weir, Landon Chandler, and Rosie Brock.
