Peggy Kresse

Graveside services for Peggy Jenne (Swafford) Kresse, will be held at 10:15 a.m. Friday at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas.
Mrs. Kresse died June 23, 2022.
She was born Feb. 5, 1929, in Ringold, Okla., to Harry and Velma (Storie) Swafford.
In 1947, Peggy graduated from Bowie High School, home of the Jackrabbits, in Bowie. After high school, she attended Austin College, home of the Kangaroos, in Sherman.
She became a Majorette with the school band, where she met the halfback football player, Milton Kresse Jr. and they were married on June 1, 1949. They were married for 61 years before his passing on June 28, 2010.
When Milton joined the U.S. Army, Peggy became a military wife, who made a home for the family at each location where they were stationed. Places that included, Fort Stewart, Ga.; a one-year tour for Milton in Vietnam; Fort Ord, Calif.; a one-year tour for Milton in Korea; Fort Hood; Scoffield Barracks, Hawaii; Fort Knox, Ky.; and back to Fort Hood, where they retired and then made Fort Worth their home.
Mrs. Kresse is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her three children: daughter, Susan Kerr of Fort Worth, daughter Vickii and spouse Ron Chance of Kempner, and son Joe Kresse of Bowie; grandchildren Justin Kerr and spouse Cathy of Corpus Christi, and Jake Kresse and spouse Kristina of Aledo; and great-grandchildren Jordan Kresse, Kayla Kresse, and Jagger Kresse, all of Aledo.
Thompsons Harveson & Cole is in charge of arrangements.
