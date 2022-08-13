Penny Wyss

No services are scheduled at this time for Penny Lee Wyss, 69, of Kempner.
Mrs. Wyss died Aug. 10, 2022, surrounded by family.
She was born May 18, 1953, in Portola, Calif., to Marlin James Buchholz and Delores Oatman Buchholz.
Penny was later raised by her father, Marlin and stepmother, Velma Danley.
Penny grew up and attended school in Chapman, Kansas. Penny lived life to its fullest and always looked for the beauty and joy in everything that she did. She easily made lifelong friendships, and most would describe her as witty, feisty, loyal and compassionate. Penny’s heart knew no bounds and she was always there to offer support to anyone that needed a hand or a listening ear. She also had a deep love for animals.
During her life, Penny enjoyed many hobbies and interests, including sewing, gardening, reading, and collecting jewelry and antiques. She also enjoyed travelling with her husband, Paul, and had visited all 50 states and numerous countries.
Penny was much loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Mrs. Wyss was preceded in death by her parents, Marlin James Buchholz and Delores Oatman; and her stepmother, Velma Danley.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Paul Wyss; three children, Tanya Wyss, Deedee Wyss and Chris Wyss; and grandchild Kenzie Lee Wyss, who Penny and Paul raised together.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to No Kid Hungry, the American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice in Penny’s memory.
Viss Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
