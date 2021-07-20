Petelo Ah Young

Memorial services for Petelo “Peter” Ah Young, 67, of Killeen, will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at 640 Scarlet Oak Drive in Killeen. Inurnment will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen.
Mr. Ah Young died June 27, 2021, in Round Rock.
He was born Jan. 11, 1954, in Solosolo, Samoa.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.