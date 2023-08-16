Interment for Peter Joseph Golding, 60, of London, Ohio, will be held at Copperas Cove Cemetery at a later date.
Mr. Golding died Aug. 15, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Sept. 6, 1962, in Niagara Falls, New York, to Robert William Golding, Sr. and Carol Marie (Buttery) Golding.
Peter received an automotive degree from Central Texas College and went on to spend his career working in automotive mechanics. He was a beloved employee of Neovia Logistics in West Jefferson, Ohio. His passions included watching Michigan and Pittsburgh Steelers Football, and WWE wrestling. He also enjoyed listening to classic ’70s and ’80s music and was a member of the Catholic faith.
Mr. Golding was preceded in death by his mother Carol Marie (Buttery) Golding; brother William Robert Golding; sister Eleanor Blanche; niece Brittany Lee Alsup; both maternal and paternal grandparents; and the love of his life, Sherry.
He is survived by his father, Robert William Golding, Sr. of Copperas Cove; siblings Clara Marie (Michael) Golding-Kent of London, Ohio, Marylouise Golding and Angela Darlene Golding, both of Copperas Cove, Robert William (Tawana) Golding Jr., of Washington Court House, Ohio; aunts and uncles Gloria Steele of Copperas Cove, Darlene (Raymond) Humphrey of Lancaster, New York, Lewis Buttery of Lockport, New York, Dennis Buttery of Rochester, New York, Ben (Beverly) Golding of Whitehall, Michigan; numerous nieces and nephews in Central Ohio and Central Texas; and several cousins.
Memorials in Peter’s name may be sent to St. Patrick School, 226 Elm Street, London, Ohio 43140.
The family is being served by the Eberle-Fisher Funeral Home and Crematory, 103 North Main Street, London, Ohio 43140, where condolences are encouraged to be shared online at www.eberlefisherfuneralhome.com.
