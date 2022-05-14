Funeral services for Peter “Grandpa” Morrow, 73 of Killeen, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. A Committal Service with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Morrow died May 5, 2022.
He was born on December 20, 1948, in Sacramento, Calif.
Grandpa was loved by so many people. He was kind, caring and giving. He loved his grandchildren, especially his little best friend Calleigh. Grandpa was proud to be a veteran and loved good conversation and a cold beer.
Mr. Morrow is preceded in death by his parents Dave and Margie Morrow; brothers James “Jimmy” Morrow and William “Billy” Morrow; and his brothers from the war who passed before him.
He is survived by his daughter Melissa Schmierer; son Christopher Morrow; daughter-in-love Cassandra Morrow; grandsons Cameron Allen, Caden Peter, Kaleb Matthew and Jackson Lee; granddaughter “The princess of his life” Calleigh Francessca; six sisters; three brothers; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
A rosary will follow the visitation at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the 4p-support group. Please put “In Memory of Peter Morrow.”
Donations can be made via the PayPal link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd= s-xclick&hosted button id=AZH5A6QJ3FZWA
Checks can be mailed to: 4p- Support Group, c/o Amanda Lortz, Executive Director, 1495 Forest Brooke Way, #262, Delaware, OH 43010.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com for the Morrow family.
