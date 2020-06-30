Burial services for Peter R. Kehoe, 85, of Nolanville, will be at 9 a.m. today at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Kehoe died June 28, 2020.
He was born Feb. 5, 1935, in Ridgefield, Conn.
He served in the military during the Korean War era and met his wife, Chieko Kehoe, in Kyushu, Japan. They were married in 1957.
Mr. Kehoe worked and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He was a loving father and husband.
Survivors include his son, Tommy Kehoe and his wife Kay Kweon.
