Graveside services for Petra Sadari Lindley, 36, will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. Lindley died Feb. 27, 2023, at Seton Medical Center.
She was born in Wurzberg, Germany, on Oct. 5, 1986. Petra was born with many medical conditions to include, including Grand mal seizures, cerebral palsy and she was developmentally delayed.
She grew with love continuously surrounding her. She attended life skills classes until she graduated from Waco High School at the age of 21.
Petra touched everyone’s life she met and she had a happy spirit. Petra attended Southside Church of Christ, Killeen, when she was able.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Georgia T. Cummings, and her brother Jamar Lindley.
She is survived by her grandfather, Willie F. Cummings of Lawton, Okla.; her parents, Pamela Harris and Henry of Killeen; her aunties, Vivian Norwood and Eddie of Middle River, Md., Kim-Marie Seay and Jay of Copperas Cove, and Miranda Cummings of Oklahoma City, Okla.; her uncles, Kenny F. Cummings of Detroit, Mich., and Danzie Cummings of Joliet, Ill.; as well as many cousins and her day buddies from Middltons Day Habilitation Center in Killeen.
The family would like to thank Lashunda Trader for the excellent care of our daughter for the last 3 years. May God bless you and thank you so much.
The family would like to thank all the special needs teachers and aides, physical therapists, speech therapists, and occupational therapists who assisted Petra’s life skills. God blessed her 36 years and for that we are thankful for every moment.
Affordable Cremation and Burial is in charge of arrangements.
