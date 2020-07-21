A Requiem Mass for retired Col. Philip J. Clements II, 87, will be attended by immediate family only on Tuesday at St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church in Harker Heights. Burial with honors will follow at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Clements died July 11, 2020.
He was born Sept. 15, 1932, in New Orleans, La.
Mr. Clements was a loving husband, father of four, grandfather of six, and great-grandfather of seven.
He graduated from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, La., in 1954, where he earned his Commission through the Army ROTC Program.
During his 30 years of service, his extensive career included such highlights as becoming a member of the U.S. Army Rangers, two combat tours in Vietnam, earning a master’s degree, attending the Army War College, an assignment to the Pentagon, commanding a battalion, as well as two overseas tours.
Mr. Clements was preceded in death by his son, Michael; his father, Ervin; and his mother, Flavia.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene; his daughters, Mary, Marcia, and Marlene; his brothers, Ervin and Charles; his grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Flowers may be sent to Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Phil’s Army career culminated as a G-3 Staff Officer at Ft. Polk, La. He retired in October of 1985. Phil then earned a second master’s degree in Education and was the principal of St. Joseph’s Elementary School in Killeen. He ended his working years as an NCO Academy instructor on Fort Hood.
In his retirement years, Phil became a member of the Knights of Columbus at St. Paul’s in Harker Heights, becoming a 4th degree Knight.
