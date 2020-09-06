Philip Paden
11-01-1957 – 08-11-2020
Memorial Service for Philip Paden will be held at a later date in Georgetown, TX.
Philip passed away August 11, 2020 at his home after fighting a long battle with cancer.
He was born in Houston Texas to James Root Paden and Debra Jane Paden. He attended school in Beaumont, TX and New Bern, NC and UNC Wrightsville Beach.
Philip leaves behind his beloved daughter Chloe Nicole Paden of Georgetown, TX; sister Debbie and husband David Neel of Littleton, CO; nieces Justin, Chelsea, and Caroline; brother-in-law David Finney and his wife Netti along with their son Drake Finney of Georgetown, TX, cousin Peter and wife Narada Rathvon of Pensacola, FL, and Cousin Norma Buchanan of Montana.
He loved the ocean and grew up surfing the waves of the Carolina shores and other far off destinations. He loved cooking for his friends and entertaining. He enjoyed going to concerts and shared his love of music with Chloe, they skied the slopes of Colorado and traveled the country together.
He had worked for Hatters Yachts, was co-owner of Hardee’s Restaurants. However, he found his true passion when he formed Paden Framing Co. and began building in Georgetown and the surrounding areas. He took great pride in his work and great care of the people who worked for him.
He will be missed by many for he always cared about others before himself. Rest In Peace riding that forever wave.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.