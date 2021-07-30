Phillip McPherson

Funeral services for Phillip “Mac” McPherson, 56, of Copperas Cove, will be 11 a.m. Aug. 7 at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 S. FM 116, Copperas Cove. Burial will be 10 a.m. Aug. 9 at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. McPherson died July 27, 2021, in Temple.
He was born June 16, 1965, in Kennett, Missouri, to Sherman and Ann Adams McPherson.
He graduated from Glenn Hills High School in Augusta, Georgia, in 1983. After graduation, he joined the United States Army and served for four years.
His time with the Army led him to Central Texas that quickly became his home.
Phillip worked as a club manager in Killeen and Harker Heights for nearly 30 years until his illness kept him from doing what he loved.
Phillip was an avid collector of Elvis memorabilia, comic books, collector of any John Wayne and Marilyn Monroe memorabilia, huge collection of American Indian “anything”. He also loved to read westerns and loved to draw.
Phillip was preceded in death by his father, Sherman Andrew McPherson.
Survivors include son, Malakai Phury McPherson; mother, Ann Maria McPherson; sister, Misty McPherson, and husband, Patrick Braxton; niece, Meshelle McPherson and great-niece and nephew, A’Nyah and A’Mari McPherson.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Offer condolences at vissfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.