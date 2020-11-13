Services for Phillip “Phil” Graham, 75, of Killeen, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado with Pastor David W. Lambert presiding.
Mr. Graham died Nov. 10, 2020, at Temple Living Center East nursing home of congestive heart failure.
He was born July 14, 1945, in Loris, South Carolina, to Marvadean Williams Graham Haley and Charles Bruster Graham.
Although starting businesses in Shreveport, Louisiana, he and his wife Althia moved to Killeen in 1985 and resided in the Central Texas area for 35 years.
He attended college and served in the Reserves but distinguished himself early as a nationally recognized salesman.
Work colleagues dubbed him the Warthog because he worked harder and longer than most to achieve his goals.
As a lifelong entrepreneur, Phil was most successful in real estate and insurance. He had an intuition about people that could not be duplicated.
Phil was a doting father and grandfather, spending every spare hour with his family, part of which included his dog and beloved companion, Sammy.
Many hours were spent with his family at the ranch with horses and dogs plus weekends at the South Texas beaches.
A great mentor and caretaker to his family, he will be missed dearly.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Althia Crosby Graham; daughters, Cynthia Ann Graham of Belton and her son James Phillip Hefner, and his second daughter, Jennifer Leigh Graham of Salado and her children, Weston White, Alexandria Rodgers, and Emily Rodgers, whom he loved dearly.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Graham, 1060 Great Oaks, Salado, TX 76571.
