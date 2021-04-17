Funeral Services for Phillip Swartz will be at 2 p.m. April 24 at First United Methodist Church of Killeen.
Mr. Swartz was born July 23, 1930, in Hominy, Olka., and was raised in the Osage and Cheyenne parts of Oklahoma during the Great Depression. Phil’s father was a pharmacist; pay was small and jobs were few. Thus, Phil attended 10 different schools in his elementary-secondary school days and graduated from Geary High School just before his 18th birthday in 1948.
After two weeks in the wheat fields shoveling wheat, Phil decided college was the best route for him; so he moved to Amarillo and attended Amarillo College. At Amarillo College, Phil met and married the first of two loves in his life, Barbara Brooks. They both obtained Bachelor’s Degrees from West Texas State University — now the West Texas University of Texas A&M. In addition Phil earned an MBA from West Texas, a degree in College Business Management from the University of Kentucky, and completed additional graduate studies at Stanford.
Phil & Barbara had three daughters — Kasey, Cherlyn and Kristi.
After serving 15 years at Amarillo College, including being the College’s first chief financial officer; Phil was invited to take a position as Director of Fiscal Affairs and Statistical Services at the Higher Education Coordinating Board of Texas. As Phil says it took him two years to find he would never make it as a state bureaucrat so he took the position of chief financial officer at a newly formed community college in Killeen, Texas.
Central Texas College in those days was a start-up institution slated for an initial enrollment of less than 1,000 students. The institution stunned Texas Higher Education in 1967 when they opened their doors to an initial enrollment of more than 2,000 students. Dedicated by President Lyndon Johnson as an institution to “serve all the people,” CTC faculty and staff took this literally.
CTC was dedicated to providing education and training to the U.S. military worldwide as well as aboard ships of the U.S. Navy. Phil established a financial and logistical support system for teaching subjects from English to automotive technology worldwide. In the days prior to the internet this involved traditional classroom instruction including teachers, textbooks, and equipment.
Frequently unmentioned is that Phil is responsible for the establishment of the Central Texas College Retirement program, a supplement to Teacher Retirement which provides faculty and staff supplemental income upon retirement.
Phil rose from Chief Financial Officer to Provost to President to Chancellor. However, for health reasons in 1988 he was required to retire.
In 1999, he lost Barbara, the first of the two loves of his life, after she fought an extended battle with renal issues.
During the next few years Phil was involved in consulting work and worked for his church, First United Methodist Church of Killeen, where he has been a member since 1967. Phil enjoyed singing in the chancel choir for a number of years until COVID-19.
Another of Phil’s prides was First National Bank Texas and seeing it grow from the small hometown bank it was when he became a director of Ft. Hood National Bank in 1979. Later he also became a director of First National Bank Texas. The banks have now merged, and First National Bank Texas operates more than 300 branches in 4 states.
In 2005, he met and married the second love of his life, Margaret Joiner. Margaret was originally a Texan. She lived in California for 35 years where Margaret and her husband Jim worked in the aerospace and construction industries until they retired to Texas in 1999. Jim Joiner died in 2003.
During the 15 years of their marriage Phil and Margaret traveled extensively in the Far East and Europe as well as South America.
Margaret’s only daughter, Sheryl Spero, and her husband Gary Spero decided to adopt a family. The Speros had never traveled internationally before. So in 2007 Margaret and Phil traveled with the Speros to Vietnam and returned with Phil’s only two grandchildren, Esther and James. Phil is survived by his wife Margaret; his sister Juanola Gariott of Norman, Oklahoma; his daughters Kasey Snyder and her husband Kevin of Killeen, Texas; Cherlyn Corbett and her husband Neal of John’s Creek, Georgia; Kristi Swartz of Hong Kong; stepdaughter Sheryl of Torrance, California; and grandchildren Esther and James Spero.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. April 23 at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
