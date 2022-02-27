Phyllis Cano
Phyllis Cano, 84, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2022, in Honolulu, Hawaii, while recovering from surgery. She was a Killeen-Fort Hood resident for 38 years and retired from Killeen ISD as a teacher at Bellaire Elementary School. She enjoyed volunteering with KHS and EHS Band Boosters, Killeen Humane Society, Bellaire School library and, traveling with the Bob Gilmore Senior Center. She was preceded in death by her husband, First Sergeant (Ret.) Peter G. Cano, Jr., parents, two sisters, and brother. She is survived by her daughters Christi Cano and Vicki Cano-Braman. At Phyllis’ request, no service will be held. Messages of condolences may be sent to Vicki Cano-Braman, P.O. Box 1227, Koloa, HI 95756. Online memories and photos are being shared at www.oahumortuary.com with her obituary.
