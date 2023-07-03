Funeral services for Phyllis Elaine Barnes, 70, of Kempner, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Pearl Country Church, with the Rev. David Nurse officiating. Interment will follow at Pearl Cemetery.
Mrs. Barnes died June 29, 2023, in Temple.
She was born on April 13, 1953, in Austin, to the late Lloyd and Alice Maurine Landis Adams.
She grew up in the Pearl community of Coryell County and graduated from Evant High School. She married Monty Barnes in Copperas Cove on July 5, 1983 and he preceded her in death in 2011. She was a civil service employee at Fort Hood, retiring in 2008.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Bill Reneau and wife, Crystal of Killeen; sister, Stacy Perez and husband, Ron of Salado; grandchildren, Allyson Reneau, Austin Reneau, Sean Reneau, Christine Kingsley, Alberto Rodriguez, Yalise Echevarria and Zaevion Echevarria; and one great granddaughter, Emelia Maristal Kingsley.
The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville, who is in charge of arrangements
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.