Services for Phyllis Annette Griffin, 82, will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home. A committal service will be held at 1 p.m. at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Griffin died March 21, 2023, at AdventHealth Hospital in Killeen.
She was born Jan. 1, 1941.
Phyllis was raised by her grandparents, Bergan and Bessie Brown, in Sewanee, Tennessee. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church-Trimmier in Killeen.
Phyllis married the love of her life, Clinton Griffin, on Nov. 6, 1959, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Mrs. Griffin is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis & Hazel Carey of Monroe, Michigan; grandparents, Bergan and Bessie of Tennessee; and sisters Cleo Amolsch, and Judy Pieseck and her beloved grandson, Carl Griffin.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Clinton Griffin; 2 sons, Clinton Griffin Jr. (Stephanie Griffin) of Kempner and Richard Griffin (Debbie Griffin) of Killeen; 5 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members in Florida and Michigan.
A visitation for Phyllis will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Breast Cancer Foundation.
