Private services for Phyllis Jean Voltin, 95, were held at Calvary Hill Chapel and Cemetery in Dallas.
Mrs. Voltin died June 28, 2022.
She was born Jan. 26, 1927, in Clovis, N.M., to Weldon and Mabel Deatherage.
Phyllis was a teacher at Killeen High School for 20 years. She and her husband, Marcus John Voltin, were members of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen for 70 years.
Mrs. Voltin was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Marcus John Voltin, and her brother John Deatherage.
She is survived by her sons John (wife Cheryl), Tom (wife Jenni), David (wife Lee) and Greg (wife Mary); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Calvary Funeral Home in Dallas is in charge of arrangements.
