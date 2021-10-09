Phynetta Horton

A celebration of life for Phynetta Ann Gautier Horton, 85, of Rio Hondo, Texas, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Buck Ashcraft San Benito Funeral Home in San Benito. Interment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Ms. Horton died on Oct. 4, 2021.
She was born on May 3, 1936, in Killeen, to George Richard “GR” and Stella Gautier. She attended schools in Killeen, where she was head cheerleader, Homecoming Queen, and FFA Sweetheart for the Kangaroos.
Phynetta married her high school sweetheart, Gene Horton, on Aug. 7, 1953, and they were blessed to share 64 years of marriage before his passing on June 22, 2018. Their marriage was a beautiful testimony to all who knew them, especially their family.
They were known to ride motorcycles, snow ski, and even fly together in Gene’s open-air plane they called “Breezy”. They loved the cool summer mountain air in Colorado, especially Vail, where they biked, explored, and often rode the gondola to the top of the mountain and enjoyed the view and a grilled hamburger.
Phynetta was an excellent seamstress and loved to cook for her family. Her chicken casseroles were a favorite of the kids and regular item at church potlucks.
It takes a special person to be a pastor’s wife and Phynetta was indeed special. She served her Lord alongside Gene for 64 years, sang in the choir, taught children’s Bible classes, and was a constant helpmate and anchor to her husband in his life’s calling as a pastor. Her life was a living example of God’s love.
Gene and Phynetta were blessed with three children, five grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren, and she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She especially loved her role as “Nana” and was treasured by her family.
In recent days, all 11 of her great-grandchildren and her grandchildren were blessed to be able to hug their sweet Nana and tell her how much they loved her and how special she has been to them. Her sons-in-law serenaded her with familiar hymns of the faith; among them, her favorite song, “Sheltered in the Arms of God”.
Phynetta is preceded in death by her husband, Gene Horton, and her little sister Patsy Gautier Curb.
Survivors include her children, David (Stephanie) Horton of Plano, Donna (Vance) Greek of Rio Hondo and Debbie (Jack) Damron of Dripping Springs; grandchildren, Steven (Daisy) Greek of Ferris, Kristen (Monte) McCaslin of Fort Worth, Jaclyn (Dan) Reagan of Dripping Springs, Travis (Jill) Damron of Cedar Park, and Gina (Luke) Funderburg of Kingwood; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Nathan and Joshua Greek, Jaxon and Grant Reagan, Kylie and Zoe Damron; Laila, Brandon, Logan and Jason Funderburg.
Survivors also include siblings, Richard Gautier (Jeanne), Tom (Judy) Gautier, Doris Edwards, Buster (Delores) Gautier, Charlotte (Wayne) Duncan, Connie (Carven) Scott, and Terry (Margie) Gautier; and sister-in-law, Barbara Bacon along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin an hour before the ceremony.
Special thanks and appreciation to Ronnie Martinez (Ray of Light Homes) and all their caregivers, Mark Ortiz (Calidad Home Health Care), and our mother’s special angel and caregiver, Yolanda Guerra.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Buck Ashcraft San Benito Funeral Home in San Benito. Go to www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com or call 956-291-4329.
