A Celebration of Life ceremony for Pilar Rene Garcia, of Copperas Cove, will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Trinity Funeral Home, 1002 E. Harrison Avenue, Harlingen.
Mr. Garcia died March 7, 2022, at his home. He was born June 18, 1954.
A visitation will be held at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be left www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
