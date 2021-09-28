Memorial services for Piper Dawn Parr Ferch, 43, of Killeen will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Destiny World Outreach Chenter Church in Killeen. A graveside ceremony will follow at the Roscoe Trey Parr home in Killeen.
Ms. Ferch died on Sept. 1, 2021. She was born on March 6, 1978, in Canyon, Texas.
Crotty Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
