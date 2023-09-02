Funeral services for Polly Ann Armstrong, 82, of Harker Heights, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Simmonsville MBC in Killeen. Burial will follow the service at Houston National Cemetery in Houston.
Mrs. Armstrong died Aug. 30, 2023, in Harker Heights.
